Mich. Top Court Floats Plan To Improve Access To Justice

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- A special task force convened by Michigan's highest court is taking on the challenge of equal and accessible legal justice with several proposals for bridging statewide service and resource gaps. Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack, Justice Brian K. Zahra and a committee called the Michigan Justice For All Task Force detailed systemic barriers to legal resources and relief in the state, as well as plans to address them, in a report publicly issued Dec. 15. The solutions being proposed range from streamlining legal processes and resource depots to greater empowerment of extant offerings like MichiganLegalHelp.org to increased state...

