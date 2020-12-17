HK Regulators Push For Stronger Climate Disclosures By 2025

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Hong Kong companies and asset managers will have to bolster climate-related disclosures by 2025, according to plans outlined Thursday by banking and securities regulators seeking to direct more capital toward environmentally friendly uses. Ashley Alder, CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and co-chair of a steering group that developed the plan, said the policy seeks to take Hong Kong's "green and sustainable finance initiatives, especially those relating to climate change, to the next level." "The private sector undoubtedly has a vital role to play in directing capital to activities which lower carbon emissions over time, and our plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS