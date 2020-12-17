Willkie Farr Makes Ex-White House Adviser Co-Chair

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP promoted a high-ranking partner who advised the Obama administration during the 2009 financial bailout of the auto industry to be its joint chairman, the firm announced Thursday. Matthew A. Feldman, who served as chief legal adviser in the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry that oversaw the rescue of Chrysler and General Motors, will join current leader Thomas Cerabino at the firm's top position at the start of the new year. Feldman will replace long-time leader Steve Gartner, who retired recently after a 35-year career, a statement from the firm says. Feldman's 5-month stint as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS