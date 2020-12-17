3 More Firms Join End-of-Year Bonus Season

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Litigation boutique Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP confirmed to Law360 on Thursday that it is handing out bonuses above market rate, while Covington and Winston & Strawn are reportedly offering U.S. associates special monetary rewards on top of end-of-year bonuses of up to $100,000. Roche Cyrulnik Freedman, which was formed by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP lawyers earlier this year, announced bonuses ranging from $25,000 for first-year associates to $130,000 for its most senior associates, the firm said. The firm has 10 associates on its 25-lawyer staff. Covington & Burling LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP adopted the scale first used by Baker McKenzie...

