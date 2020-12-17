Minn. Failing To Protect Threatened Lynx, Group Says

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- The state of Minnesota isn't doing enough to stop the ongoing trapping and killing of a protected species of lynx despite a decade-old court order instructing it to take protective measures, the Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday. The environmental group said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has failed to receive an incidental take permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service consistent with the Endangered Species Act and a court order from 2008 explicitly telling it to seek that guidance. In the meantime, at least 16 of the protected wildcats have been captured and six have died as...

