Bostock's Been On The Books For 6 Months. What's Next?

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Bostock decision marked the culmination of a decadelong effort by LGBTQ advocates, but experts say the battle's far from over, and courts will be grappling with how to apply the June ruling to cases over hot-button issues like religious liberty, bathroom access and pronoun use in 2021 and beyond. The high court's June 15 opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County made clear that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act's ban on sex discrimination prohibits mistreating workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The 6-3 ruling, penned by Justice Neal Gorsuch, resolved a deep...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS