6th Circ. Reverses Cosmetology Students' Payment Claims

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled that a lower court failed to correctly apply its nearly decade-old test governing federal labor law claims in educational settings, reversing a decision that cosmetology students who performed janitorial services were entitled to compensation regardless of the educational benefit. An appellate panel majority reversed a district court's decision to grant summary judgment that students of Michigan's Douglas J cosmetology schools are eligible for compensation for cleaning tasks they performed while also practicing at the school's salons, in a published opinion Thursday. The lower court used its own test, when it should have applied the appellate court's own...

