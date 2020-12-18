Fired Atty's FMLA Suit Blasts Firm's 'Sweatshop Culture'

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- A lawyer slapped Texas-based immigration firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP with a lawsuit claiming its "work-primacy sweatshop culture" got him blocked from taking leave to care for his ill wife and ultimately led to his getting fired after a verbal dustup. Michael Bailey lodged his suit in Texas federal court against Richardson, Texas-based Berry Appleman, which has roughly 200 attorneys in 10 offices nationwide. Bailey said the firm violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by retaliating against him for trying to take leave, and ran afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act by terminating him after he got in...

