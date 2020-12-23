Buchanan Ingersoll Adds 2 Litigators To Tampa Office

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- Pittsburgh-based Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has further bolstered its growing Florida presence, hiring two new litigators for its Tampa office, one as a shareholder and the other as counsel. The firm on Dec. 17 hired Mark Kornfeld as a shareholder and Jordan Maglich as the office's counsel, both moving over from Quarles & Brady LLP. "Mark and Jordan are excellent litigators whose insight and expertise will be a great addition to our Tampa office," said the co-head of the outpost Hala A. Sandridge in a statement. "Their practices will also be complementary to our financial industry focus and be of high...

