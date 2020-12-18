Law360's Pro Say: 2020 RECAP — The Year In Legal News

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- Let's be honest: the year 2020 felt like it lasted a decade. A global pandemic turned life upside down in the spring, a battle against racial injustice broke out over the summer, and a contentious election closed out the fall. This Week Ep. 181: 2020 RECAP - The Year In Legal News Your browser does not support the audio element. In our final episode of the year, the Pro Say podcast is going to walk you through how each of these stories affected the legal world, from courtroom closures and shirtless Zoom attorneys, to arrested BigLaw associates and calls for an...

