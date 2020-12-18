NCA Seizes Funds Laundered In £10M Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360, London (December 18, 2020, 2:52 PM GMT) -- The National Crime Agency got the green light on Friday to claw back £527,000 ($711,000) from the account of a luxury car dealer as a judge found that it was part of a money laundering scheme that cheated Britain's tax collecting agency. Judge Maura McGowan approved the NCA's civil recovery order at the High Court against a Barclays Bank account owned by Niche Cars Ltd., a self-described car seller in northern England that is now defunct. The agency has accused Niche Cars of taking £3.8 million, from an individual accused of tax dodging to avoid payroll and value-added tax, in an investment...

