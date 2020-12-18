Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Weil Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Wachtell, Simpson Steer $22B Merger for U.S. Regional Banks Huntington Bancshares Inc. and TCF Financial Corp. have agreed to a roughly $22 billion merger that stands to create a giant in the realm of U.S. regional banking, the companies said Dec. 13, in a deal built by Wachtell and Simpson Thacher. The all-stock deal will result...

