S&C, Greenberg Drive $2.8B Deal For Medical Device Co.

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- Dutch conglomerate Royal Philips NV has agreed to buy U.S. medical device manufacturer BioTelemetry Inc., which makes products for patients with heart issues, in a deal that was overseen by Sullivan & Cromwell and Greenberg Traurig LLP and features an enterprise value of roughly $2.8 billion, the companies said Friday. The agreement sees Royal Philips scooping up Pennsylvania-headquartered BioTelemetry, which makes products to help with remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring, according to a statement. For Philips, the acquisition adds a complementary company that will be integrated into its own cardiac care portfolio. Together, the companies say they will be among the...

