Some Norton Rose Offices Adopt 'Hybrid Working' Policy

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The option to work from home will be in place long after the coronavirus pandemic subsides for Norton Rose Fulbright employees in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as the firm puts the finishing touches on a "hybrid working" policy in those regions. Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, the arm of the global firm covering the Europe, Middle East and Asian regions, told Law360 on Friday that the firm will formalize a policy in 2021 that allows partners and staff to work remotely up to 50% of the time. The policies will remain subject to local public health orders for the time...

