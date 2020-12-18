Fla. Bank Inks Deal With Ex-Employees In Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- Seacoast Bank told a Florida federal judge on Friday that it has settled a suit accusing a former bank manager and other ex-employees of stealing trade secrets before leaving for a rival bank. The parties told the court they had reached a confidential settlement and asked for an extension of an injunction currently in place to prevent the former employees and their new employer, One Florida Bank, from contacting, soliciting or doing business with anyone on a restricted customer list filed under seal with the court until Sept. 30, 2021. The individual defendants and One Florida Bank are also barred, until...

