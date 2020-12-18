Hogan Lovells Shakes Up Global Group Leaders

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells is making a number of changes in various leadership roles, continuing a shift first initiated in April, the firm said Friday. The changes are set to take effect at the start of the new year, including partner Paul Mullen's elevation to head of the firm's banking practice, replacing Penny Angell who will transition to office managing partner in London. Hogan Lovells also made five other changes of office managing partners: Carine Stoick will take over in northern Virginia; Christopher Thomas in Brussels; Manon Cordewener in Amsterdam; Omar Guerrero in Mexico City; and Dr. Frederick Ch'en in Tokyo. Ten new appointments were also made...

