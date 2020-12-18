NLRB Says HVAC Co.'s Anti-Union Leaflet Wasn't Illegal

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A West Virginia HVAC company did not violate federal labor law by distributing a leaflet that appeared to warn union supporters about threatening their co-workers, because the leaflet did not put forward a new anti-harassment policy, the National Labor Relations Board said. An NLRB panel majority Thursday affirmed an administrative law judge's decision to dismiss an NLRB general counsel's claim about the leaflet S & S Enterprises LLC distributed, even as the majority upheld more than a dozen other National Labor Relations Act violations by the company. "Because the leaflet 'is not reasonably understood as … promulgation of a new rule,'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS