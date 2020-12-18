Croatian Coffee Co.'s Loan Exempt From VAT, ECJ Says

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Croatian coffee company borrowing money from a financial institution and loaning it to a retail chain can exempt the transactions from value-added tax, avoiding a €2 million ($2.45 million) tax bill, the European Court of Justice ruled. The company, Franck d.d. Zagreb, may have acted as an intermediary between a bank and the retail chain, Konzum, because the chain could not obtain credit on its own, the ECJ said in a preliminary ruling Thursday. Loaning money also was not Franck's primary business, it added. The transaction still was financial in nature and qualified as exempt from the European Union's VAT,...

