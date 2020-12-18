Departing Dallas US Atty Nealy Cox's 4 Biggest Cases

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox is leaving the U.S. Department of Justice in January after three years as the head prosecutor in the Northern District of Texas, her office has announced. Nealy Cox will step down on Jan. 8, and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah will serve as acting U.S. attorney until a permanent replacement is nominated and confirmed. President Donald Trump nominated Nealy Cox to the position in September 2017, and she was confirmed by the Senate and sworn into office in November 2017. Previously, she was a Dallas-based cybersecurity expert who sat on the board of directors of...

