Lack Of Trial Income Fuels Castor's Move To New Pa. Firm

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- An urge to get back into the courtroom prompted Philadelphia attorney Bruce Castor to jump to van der Veen, O'Neill, Hartshorn, and Levin, after seven years as a name partner with his own firm. Castor — who is leaving the Ardmore, Pennsylvania-based Rogers Castor, which he joined in 2013 — will start the new year as an attorney with van der Veen O'Neill, a firm headquartered in Philadelphia with an office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The move was necessary after COVID-19 restrictions reduced Castor's opportunities to manage trials and earn an income. Philadelphia courtrooms remain closed to jury trials through the new year....

