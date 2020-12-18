Oregon Pot Regulators Clamp Down On Vape Additives

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- Oregon marijuana regulators have imposed new restrictions on vaporizer additives, prohibiting non-cannabis ingredients most likely to pose health risks and requiring manufacturers to make more detailed disclosures about the contents of their products. The regulations approved Thursday by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which has been particularly aggressive regulating vapes since the products were linked to lung injuries and deaths last year, will also free the agency to move more quickly to ban additional additives as needed. The commission imposed a ban and mandatory recall of all products containing the non-cannabis additives squalene and squalane. Initial evidence suggests those could be...

