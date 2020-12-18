Regulator Seeks Power To Help Banks Innovate BSA Reports

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency wants the authority to waive certain suspicious activity reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act used to flag potential financial crime, a measure it says would give banks leeway to use novel methods and technologies to tackle the reporting. The banking regulator said Thursday that the new system would allow it to grant exemptive relief to national banks and federal savings associations that develop "innovative solutions" to meet BSA and anti-money laundering requirements more efficiently and effectively, including through data sharing and artificial intelligence. "As financial technology and innovation continue to develop in...

