Pulling Up Stakes: Baker Botts, Gibson Dunn, Latham

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 12:25 PM EST) -- In our latest roundup of deal-makers on the move, Baker Botts LLP added a cross-border mergers and acquisitions attorney in Dubai, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP welcomed a private equity-focused leveraged finance partner in San Francisco and Latham & Watkins LLP also added a Bay Area lawyer who focuses on private equity transactions and more. Haitham Hawashin Baker Botts added partner Haitham Hawashin to its corporate practice in Dubai from Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, the firm said. Hawashin's experience includes capital markets and private equity transactions for clients in the energy and technology spaces, it said. The addition of Hawashin to...

