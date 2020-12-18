Brazilian Lender Valued At $1.75B In Series E Round

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- Brazilian low-interest lender Creditas said Friday it's valued at $1.75 billion in a Series E funding round that raised $255 million, which was led by LGT Lightstone and included SoftBank affiliates, Wellington Management Co. and Amadeus Capital Partners. São Paulo-based Creditas said in a joint statement with investors that its revenues have more than tripled since its July 2019 financing round took in $231 million, and that it's now raised $570 million total. "We have been following Creditas for a long time and we believe it has the perfect combination of a high-performance team and a huge addressable market that is...

