Girardi's Wife's Clothes Sale Flouts Asset Freeze, Judge Told

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:24 PM EST) -- The wife of trial lawyer Tom Girardi is trying to sell her used designer clothes over the internet despite a federal judge's order freezing her husband's assets for taking $2 million from a settlement fund for widows and orphans of plane crash victims, Edelson PC's attorneys said Friday. Erika "Jayne" Girardi, a singer and star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," was trying to sell clothes and accessories worth tens of thousands of dollars, the attorneys said in their brief. The attorneys urged the judge to order Erika Girardi to stop selling their community property and turn over to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS