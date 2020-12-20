Senate Dems Stall Trump Picks For Watchdogs At FCC, DOT

Law360 (December 20, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- Democratic senators blocked confirmation votes Saturday for two permanent inspectors general, stalling the nominations of a Covington associate tapped to scrutinize the Federal Communications Commission and a veteran government litigator selected to monitor the Transportation Department after defending the Trump administration in high-profile cases. During a rare Saturday session, there were enough Republicans missing that the unified Democratic minority could defeat procedural votes on the two watchdog nominees, Covington & Burling LLP associate John Chase Johnson for the FCC and U.S. Department of Justice attorney Eric J. Soskin for the U.S. Department of Transportation. The vote tally for each was 39...

