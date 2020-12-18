Baltimore Attys Charged With Conspiracy In Trafficking Case

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- A Baltimore defense attorney who was charged last year with advising a drug trafficker on how to evade law enforcement is now facing additional racketeering conspiracy charges in a superseding indictment in Maryland federal court, which also names another attorney and a private investigator. The superseding indictment against Kenneth W. Ravenell, 60, also charges attorney Joshua R. Treem, 73, and Sean F. Gordon, 45, U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur announced Friday. All three men were charged with a conspiracy to create false records and documents and to obstruct a proceeding in order to protect members of the conspiracy who were under...

