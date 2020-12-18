Pot Co. Says Payroll Services Took Money Meant For Taxes

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- A Baltimore medical cannabis dispensary alleged in a two new federal lawsuits that its payroll service providers have bilked it out of nearly $300,000. In one of two complaints filed Thursday in Maryland federal court, Temescal Wellness of Maryland, which does business as Evermore Cannabis Company, claimed that Colorado-based payroll processor Faces Human Capital LLC and a raft of alleged co-conspirators pocketed $115,000 meant to cover employee federal and state taxes in 2018 and have failed to repay it. Temescal said it discovered the alleged theft in 2019 and engaged Faces and its principals in numerous conversations about reimbursing the funds. Over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS