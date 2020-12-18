Law School Enrollment Remained Stable In 2020

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- The number of law students in the U.S. increased slightly in 2020 despite a small decrease in new enrollments, data published Friday by the American Bar Association shows. Including both J.D. and non-J.D. students, there were 1.5% more law students this year than in 2019, up to 135,812 from 132,684. The number of first-year students decreased for the second year in a row, albeit almost imperceptibly, to 38,202 this year from 38,283 in 2019 and 38,390 in 2018, according to the ABA data, which were part of an annual report based on enrollment information that all ABA-accredited schools are required to communicate to the association every...

