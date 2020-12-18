LA Attys' Labor Suit Against Ex-Firm Goes To Arbitration

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles superior court judge ordered three attorneys to send their suit accusing an ex-employer of violating labor laws to arbitration, saying they failed to prove that the agreement they signed as a condition of employment was invalid. LA Superior Court Judge Mark Mooney said Wednesday that former Advisors LLP attorneys Jordan Fishman, David Joe and Tony Lee were obligated to arbitrate their claims against the firm, rejecting their argument that they signed a contract of adhesion — a mandatory arbitration agreement they said they had little to no say in signing if they wanted to be promoted. Judge Mooney...

