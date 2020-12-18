Judge Blasts 'Scorched Earth' Tactics In Legal Recruiter Fight

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:14 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday issued a scathing order in a dispute between a BigLaw recruiter and his former employer, telling an attorney for the recruiter that the court has already warned him it would not tolerate his "scorched earth discovery tactics" and ordering him to show cause why he should not be sanctioned. U.S. District Judge Andrew W. Austin had little patience left for recruiter Evan P. Jowers or his attorney Robert Tauler of Tauler Smith LLP, who has taken the lead in the case since DLA Piper withdrew in June. "To say that this case is trouble is...

