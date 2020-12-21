Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Looks To 7th Circ. To Flip Loss In ADA Case

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- Walmart is hoping the Seventh Circuit will undo a loss the retail giant sustained in a disability bias case brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over a shopping cart attendant who was allegedly forced out because he needed a job coach.

Walmart filed a notice of appeal Friday in Wisconsin federal court, about a month after the court rejected the company's bid for a new trial and over a year after a jury found Walmart had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing longtime cart attendant Paul Reina. The EEOC said Reina is deaf and developmentally impaired....

