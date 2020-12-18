USPTO Finalizes Rules On Patent Amendments, Fee Discounts

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Friday announced two final rules dealing with amending patents and patent fees, and then requested input on whether it should update design patent requirements to account for technologies like holograms and virtual reality. USPTO Defines Burden When Amending Patents During AIA Reviews In one of its final rules Friday, the USPTO said the party challenging a patent in an America Invents Act review has the burden of proving that proposed substitute claims don't hold up. "The final rule expressly assigns to the patent owner the burden of showing that a motion to amend complies...

