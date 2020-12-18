DEA Issues Rule To Boost Research Cannabis Cultivation

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:20 PM EST) -- Days after the Senate approved a bill to streamline the process for approving research on medical cannabis and promote the development of cannabis-derived drug treatments, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration unveiled its final rule to allow significant expansion of production of cannabis for medical research. The DEA's final rule, published Friday in the Federal Register, will clear a long-standing supply bottleneck and potentially bring more than a dozen new growers online. The agency adopted, with a few "minor modifications," its draft rule published in March. The DEA will maintain sole ownership of all cannabis produced under the program, requiring growers to...

