German Legislature Clears Path For Unified Patent Court

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The upper house of Germany's legislature has overwhelmingly approved an agreement to establish a Unified Patent Court, marking a significant step in bringing the long-gestating unity patent system to fruition. Friday's approval by the Bundesrat came a few weeks after the lower house, the Bundestag, approved the measure, cleared a major hurdle for the UPC, as Germany's ratification of the agreement was required to move it forward. The UPC system is designed to allow patent disputes to be adjudicated in a single case before one court. The Bundesrat published a notice on its website Friday saying it passed the convention on...

