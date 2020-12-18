​​​​​​​SEC Chief Lauds Foreign Listings Law, Looks Ahead To Rules

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:35 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission outgoing chairman Jay Clayton said President Donald Trump's enactment Friday of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act will address "critical investor protection issues," but that SEC rule proposals regarding tougher listing standards for Chinese issuers will have to wait until after his tenure. Clayton said in a statement Friday that the new law will require significant SEC action to implement and that "the Commission's consideration of a rule proposal will not occur during my tenure." The chair lauded the new bipartisan-supported law — which aims to tighten requirements for foreign companies hoping to sell shares in America...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS