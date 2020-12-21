FinCEN Aims To Fill Crypto Reporting Gaps Despite Pushback

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's financial crimes unit is seeking to address "gaps" in cryptocurrency reporting by requiring financial institutions and exchanges to report the movement of crypto funds above certain amounts, a move that critics say could stifle innovation and stunt the banking industry's growing acceptance of the asset class. Under Friday's proposed rule from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, institutions would have to submit transaction reports verifying the identities of customers transferring convertible virtual currencies, or CVCs, including cryptocurrencies worth more than $10,000 in a single day. The rule aims to counter "substantial national security concerns" primarily surrounding the so-called unhosted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS