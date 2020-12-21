Top Court Nixes Challenge To 1st Unexplained Wealth Order

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 11:34 AM GMT) -- Britain's top court rejected on Monday the final appeal by the high-spending wife of an imprisoned Azeri banker against the first use of new "dirty money" powers that compel her to reveal the source of her multimillion-pound fortune, ruling that her challenge raised no arguable point of law. The Supreme Court refused to consider Zamira Hajiyeva's appeal against the unexplained wealth order, in which she contended that she had been unlawfully targeted by the National Crime Agency. The ruling means Hajiyeva has no further routes to challenge the order, which was backed by the Court of Appeal in February and that High...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS