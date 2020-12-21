FCA Launches New Listing Rules On Climate Disclosure

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 4:22 PM GMT) -- The financial services watchdog said Monday it has finalized new rules requiring companies to include a document in their annual reports that tells investors whether they have met global standards on environmental reporting, explains any shortcomings and sets out plans for improvement. The Financial Conduct Authority said that a new listing rule will require premium-listed companies — companies that have to meet higher regulatory standards than so-called standard-listed companies — in the U.K. to include a statement in their annual reports setting out whether the information they give shareholders and their environmental practices align with recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures....

