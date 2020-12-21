Market Abuse Fines Soar To €88M In 2019, Watchdog Says

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 2:22 PM GMT) -- Europe's securities watchdog said on Monday that the total criminal and administrative sanctions levied against companies for breaching market abuse rules soared in 2019 compared with the year before, with financial penalties hitting €88 million ($107 million). The European Securities and Markets Authority said in its annual report on administrative and criminal sanctions that national watchdogs and other authorities imposed a total of €88 million in fines over 339 administrative and criminal actions under market abuse rules. That figure is up from €10 million the year before, the watchdog said. "Despite there being a decrease in the number of administrative sanctions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS