Danske Bank Questioned Over Data Protection Compliance

Law360, London (December 22, 2020, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Danske Bank said on Tuesday that Denmark's privacy authority has urged it to provide information about a potential breach of data protection rules after the lender admitted it had stored customer information for longer than it should have. Danske Bank A/S said it has alerted the Danish Data Protection Agency that it retained information about some account-holders for "longer than necessary" when it was investigating errors linked to its IT system that collected outdated or excessive debt from customers. The move could be a breach of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The EU rules, which came in force in...

