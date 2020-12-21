Norton Rose To Give 55% Back Pay — And May Offer More

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright on Monday reportedly paid back its U.S. employees for a portion of the salary they lost to pay cuts implemented between April and September of this year. Norton Rose planned to give back pay to the tune of "approximately" 55% of the salary reductions, the firm's U.S. management committee said in a firmwide email on Friday obtained by Above The Law. Like much of the legal industry, Norton Rose made pay cuts and layoffs in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic first swept the U.S., reducing all salaries over $50,000 by 15 percent. As BigLaw made it through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS