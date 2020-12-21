EEOC Inks $175K Pact With Pot Retailer In Harassment Case

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday approved a deal between a medical cannabis dispensary and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to pay $175,000 to settle allegations of serial sexual harassment. The EEOC originally filed its complaint against Maryland Health Management LLC, which does business as Nature's Medicines, in September, alleging that the company failed to investigate complaints about a former manager's lewd comments and inappropriate touching. As part of the settlement agreement, $45,000 of the dispensary's payment will go to Nature's Medicine clerk Russel Hicks, who originally brought the complaint to the EEOC, while the remainder will go to other...

