Canopy Growth Splits From VC Arm After $231M Deal

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- The venture capital arm of Canopy Growth said Monday that it will sell stakes in several portfolio companies to the pot giant for 297 million Canadian dollars ($231 million) in cash and stock, severing ties as a wholly-owned subsidiary in a deal guided by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP. Canopy Rivers, formed three years ago as the strategic investment arm of Canopy Growth, will bring in CA$115 million in cash and other assets worth an estimated CA$182 million in exchange for interests in companies including Canadian operator TerrAscend Corp. The deal opens up a shift to the U.S. marijuana market that...

