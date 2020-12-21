EU Raises Antitrust Worry About Aon's $30B Willis Takeover

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- European Union antitrust officials said Monday they will be taking a closer look at U.K. insurance giant Aon's plan to buy its close rival Willis Towers Watson for $30 billion, citing concerns that the deal could reduce competition for brokerage services offered to large multinational corporations. The European Commission said it is concerned that combining the world's second- and third-biggest brokers by revenue, creating a company worth $80 billion, would harm brokerage services for multinationals in the risk classes of financial and professional services, property and casualty, cyber, credit and political risk, and marine. The deal could also harm brokerage competition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS