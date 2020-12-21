5 More Law Firms Wrap 2020 With Significant Bonuses

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Selendy & Gay PLLC, Stoel Rives LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Linklaters LLP and Irell & Manella LLP have announced end-of-year bonuses, with several exceeding the scale set by their BigLaw peers. On Monday, Selendy & Gay announced a scale of median associate bonuses ranging from $28,013 for first-years to $174,650 for seventh-years. Managing partner David Elsberg told Law360 that these rewards "reflect the strength of our firm, which is very largely attributable to the very excellent hard work of our associates," as well as new clients and industry awards that the firm earned this year. "A reason that we give...

