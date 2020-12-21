6th Circ. Won't Reconsider Refusal To DQ Judge In GM Case

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit declined Monday to review its ruling affirming a Michigan federal judge's decision not to recuse himself from a discrimination suit against General Motors for disagreeing with counsel over holding oral arguments at a law school. The court rejected Nosoud Alemarah's bid for en banc review of a three-judge panel's November decision allowing U.S. Judge Bernard A. Friedman to remain in charge of a suit by the former GM employee, who claimed that she was discriminated against for being a Muslim woman, determining the issues brought up in her petition for review were already covered during the original decision-making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS