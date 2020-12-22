ECJ Ruling Could Extend Double Jeopardy Protections In EU

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- Where one EU member state has notified Interpol that a red notice relating to conduct for which the principle "ne bis in idem" is applicable, must member states give effect to an Interpol red notice published at the request of a third state outside the EU — in this case the U.S. — if the result would be that it would restrict a person's movements within the Schengen zone? This question was one of two novel issues the Court of Justice of the European Union, or CJEU, was asked to grapple with in a request for a preliminary ruling from the...

