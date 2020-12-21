Missouri's Pot License Cap Kept Intact As Challenge Fizzles

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Missouri judge sided with state regulators Monday in a lawsuit filed by a host of would-be cannabis operators, finding that the state's cap on licenses did not violate the Missouri constitutional amendment legalizing medical cannabis. State Judge Patricia Joyce concluded that the limit on cannabis licenses instituted by the state's Department of Health and Senior Services was "valid and constitutional," and that the applicants that were denied licenses had not presented enough evidence that the agency's rules were unlawful. "The plain language of [Article XIV] of the Missouri Constitution expressly contemplates licensing limitations and authorizes the department to implement such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS