Investment Adviser In Fraud Case Ordered To Return $255K

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- A North Carolina man and his company were ordered to pay $255,850 following U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission claims they sold would-be trading pool participants on a bogus futures and forex trading enterprise. In a consent order dated Dec. 21, U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. said that the North Carolina man, Mark N. Pyatt, and his company Winston Reed Investments LLC are on the hook for the six-figure restitution sum. Pyatt is also banned from commodity trading in the future. According to the CFTC, Pyatt, who also sometimes called himself Daniel Randolph while corresponding with his alleged victims, accepted...

